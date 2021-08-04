Maxcoin Market Cap Achieves $307,017.84 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $307,017.84 and approximately $326.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,408.46 or 0.99930706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.01032815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00331832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00409233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00071059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

