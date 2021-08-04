Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 7,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

