McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.79 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

