McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 309,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.63. 112,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $194.34 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.