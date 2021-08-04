McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will post its 6/30/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

