Mchain 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $89,792.64 and $14.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006321 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,025,050 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

