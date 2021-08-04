Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.10 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $698.70 million and $57.10 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.81 or 0.99969080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00846309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,650,025 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

