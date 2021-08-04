MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,048. The stock has a market cap of $180.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

