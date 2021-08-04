Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGGT. Barclays decreased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Meggitt to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 546 ($7.13).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.51. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

