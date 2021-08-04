Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MLCO opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 395,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

