Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.55. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 16,980 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of telecom solutions. It offers telecom expense management, call accounting, TEM billing audit, and contact center software. The company was founded on December 27, 1995 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

