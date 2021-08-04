Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,235. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

