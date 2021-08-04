Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 80,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. 671,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

