Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

MRCY stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,192. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

