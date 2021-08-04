Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
MRCY stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,192. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
