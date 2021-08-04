Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,213,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BGS traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,280. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

