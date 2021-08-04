Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,200 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VRP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

