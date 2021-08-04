Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,651 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,904. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

