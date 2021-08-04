Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.02. 5,401,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,219,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $114.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

