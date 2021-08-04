Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,787 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 90,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,520. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

