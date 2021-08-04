Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $366.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,929,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $368.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.