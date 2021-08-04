Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,832. Meritor has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.