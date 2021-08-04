Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

