Meta Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

