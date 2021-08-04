Metadium (META) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.21 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $142.04 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00808807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042472 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

