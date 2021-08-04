Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,195.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock traded up $18.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.68. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,383.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $913.69 and a 1-year high of $1,519.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,270 shares of company stock valued at $34,490,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.