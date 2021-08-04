MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,845,694 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,555. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

