MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 9,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.07.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
