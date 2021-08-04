MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

MGPI stock traded up $7.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,528. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.90.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

