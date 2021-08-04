Michael Weintraub Sells 1,754 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $162,875.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

