Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

