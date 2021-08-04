Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

MU stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,400. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

