Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
MU stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,400. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
