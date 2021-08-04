Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

