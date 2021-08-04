Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 691,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

