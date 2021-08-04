Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

