Millennium Management LLC Buys 36,657 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 568.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.