Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.