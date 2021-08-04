Millennium Management LLC Sells 182,795 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

TMHC stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

