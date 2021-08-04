Millennium Management LLC Sells 299,988 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299,988 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.34 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.