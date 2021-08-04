Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.