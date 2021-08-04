Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.