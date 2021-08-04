Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NERV opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

