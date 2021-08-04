Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of HyreCar worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

HyreCar stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430 over the last three months. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

