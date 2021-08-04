Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

