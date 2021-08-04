Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $796,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

