Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.