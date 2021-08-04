Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78.

