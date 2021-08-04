Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after buying an additional 60,858 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,859,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

