Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

