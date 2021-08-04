Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.
MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.