Mirrored Apple Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,167.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $2,167.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $147.72 or 0.00372154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 175,065 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.