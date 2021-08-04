Mizuho Raises Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $70.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.