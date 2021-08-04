ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Raised to $186.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MODV opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

