ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Raised to $186.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
MODV opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
